Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 40,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

