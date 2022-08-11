Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stephens

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $264.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.