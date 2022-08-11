Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $264.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.