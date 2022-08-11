ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday.

PSM traded up €0.24 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €8.56 ($8.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.90 and its 200 day moving average is €10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

