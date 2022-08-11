Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.84. 30,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.