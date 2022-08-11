Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Up 0.4%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.75. 5,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

