Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% in the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.
BGNE traded up $11.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.74. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,522. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.66.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
