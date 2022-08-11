Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $235,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.91. 40,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $139.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.