Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,661,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 105,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,001. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

