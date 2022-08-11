Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $261,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after buying an additional 566,052 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,818,000 after buying an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.49. 8,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,748. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.