Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $9.48 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,741 shares of company stock valued at $22,264,982. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 13,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

