Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 543.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.20. 14,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

