Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 1.2% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 205,411 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $118,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,793,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,062. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

