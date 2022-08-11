Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 147,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.