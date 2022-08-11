Privium Fund Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,854 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Canoo Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Canoo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Canoo Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

