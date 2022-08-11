Privium Fund Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,527 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BuzzFeed were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

