Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $573.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,929. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.51. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

