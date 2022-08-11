Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 134.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

