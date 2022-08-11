Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.33. 324,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The stock has a market cap of $484.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

