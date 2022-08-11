Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,691. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.