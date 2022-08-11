Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,054 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $88,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

