Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Nordson worth $83,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.87 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.79.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

