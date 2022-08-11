Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $81,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.