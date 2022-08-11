Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $98.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Avery Dennison worth $98,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.