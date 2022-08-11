Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $105.70 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $105,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.51 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

