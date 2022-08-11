Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $101.66 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $101,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $381.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

