Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $87,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $303.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.