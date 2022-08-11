Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $79,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,530,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

CFR stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

