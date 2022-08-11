Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,702 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $86,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

