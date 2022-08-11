Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.73

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.73 and last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 26710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

