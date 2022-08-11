Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,336. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

