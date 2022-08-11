Primecoin Price Up 32% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,112.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,761,961 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars.

