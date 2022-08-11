Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 13,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $50,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.84. 3,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,518. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.75.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

