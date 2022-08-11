Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $44.13 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,000. Marriott International makes up 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Marriott International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.24. 49,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

