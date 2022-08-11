Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,257,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
