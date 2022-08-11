Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 60,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

