Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 20,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

