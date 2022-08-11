Position Exchange (POSI) Hits One Day Volume of $2.03 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $2.03 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
About Position Exchange
Position Exchange’s total supply is 87,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,263,578 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.
Position Exchange Coin Trading
