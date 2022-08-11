Polytrade Hits One Day Volume of $523,065.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $523,065.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polytrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

