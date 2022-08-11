Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Shares Down 5.7%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

