Polychain Monsters Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $411,745.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005604 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

