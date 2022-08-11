Polker Price Up 4.1% This Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Polker has a market capitalization of $824,858.94 and approximately $238,604.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polker has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.