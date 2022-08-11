PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,942.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $719,675.63 and approximately $117,942.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

