PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,942.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $719,675.63 and approximately $117,942.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
