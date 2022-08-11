Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.