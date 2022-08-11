Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Up 5.8%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66). Approximately 1,137,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 344,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £117.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.70.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

