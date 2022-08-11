POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
POET Technologies Price Performance
Shares of POET opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.62. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of POET Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $162,000.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
