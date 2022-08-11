PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMVP stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,836 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,023,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

