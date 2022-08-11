PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXP stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

