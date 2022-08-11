PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLx Pharma Stock Up 31.1 %
PLXP stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.
PLx Pharma Company Profile
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
