Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 382,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $8,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
