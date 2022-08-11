Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 382,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $8,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Planet Fitness

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

