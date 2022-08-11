PIXEL Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $723,054.24 and $1,331.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00593613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016685 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

