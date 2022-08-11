Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 188458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of 390.00.

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

